IMS LEGAL STRATEGIES EXPANDS TO STAY AHEAD OF CLIENT NEEDS WITH THE ADDITION OF MACKENZIE LIFE CARE PLANNING

- James Crane, JDPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMS Legal Strategies announces new growth, beyond its well-established and respected expert legal search services and into advisory services that can benefit its clients, with the acquisition of Texas-based MacKenzie Life Care Planning. The firm works with attorneys and healthcare providers on life care plans and rebuttals for matters involving significant injuries.“We are growing broadly and deeply so we can continue to stay ahead of our clients' needs, throughout the legal timeline,” said James Crane, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies.“MacKenzie Life Care fits all of our criteria for an addition to our company: values-based, client-focused, entrepreneurial, and led by its founder. This is an addition of leadership in a new sector of legal support for our company.”IMS's vision is to help its clients succeed by preserving and protecting their reputations, helping them solve complex challenges related to disputes by providing real-time expertise anywhere in the world.“To help clients become more efficient and better achieve their objectives, they want one trusted point of guidance,” Crane said.“IMS is taking another step toward becoming the first choice to elevate clients' legal strategies, whatever they may be.”As one of the largest firms of its kind in the country, MacKenzie is focused on quality of life and has the experience, credentials, and methodology that legal professionals seek for their clients. The addition of MacKenzie's 36 professionals, including its founder, allows IMS to grow life care planning within its company culture, broadening its reach.“Our valued clients will work with the same team they have grown to trust for life care planning and vocational expertise,” said Amy MacKenzie, Ph.D., RN, CLCP, founder and president, MacKenzie Life Care Planning.“At the same time, they will benefit from the resources of IMS, including access to medical experts, researchers, and data analysts to strengthen the answers our clients need.”As a part of IMS Legal Strategies, MacKenzie Life Care Planning will offer more comprehensive services that strengthen legal cases, and enhance the overall effectiveness of support for matters involving substantial injury situations, including:. Holistic Case Support: seamless integration of medical, financial, and legal insights. Timely and Credible Expertise: access to certified experts for better quality legal support. Thorough Assessments: combining life care planning and rebuttals with legal strategies for a stronger case. Increased Trust and Credibility: confidence in a team of dedicated experts and legal professionals.Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.###About IMS Legal StrategiesIMS Legal Strategies is a global legal services firm dedicated to helping clients elevate their legal strategies. We offer Financial & Economic Advisory services, Expert Witness search, and Litigation Consulting expertise at every stage of a dispute. Our team has collaborated with the most influential global law firms and corporations to deliver world-class results in more than 45,000 cases and 6,500 trials.Whether identifying expert witnesses from any industry and discipline, developing themes and demonstratives, preparing witnesses for depositions and hearings, conducting focus groups and mock trials, or guiding jury selection and voir dire, we work collaboratively with our law firm and corporate partners to strengthen their cases. Our trusted expertise is hard-earned. Together, we win. Visit imslegal for more.About MacKenzie Life Care PlanningMacKenzie Life Care Planning collaborates closely with attorneys and healthcare providers to deeply understand client needs and empower quality of life for injury victims. Our team of certified experts provides and evaluates trusted life care plans, expert testimony, validated cost estimates, and thorough vocational analysis that adhere to industry best practices.Our peer-reviewed reports withstand scrutiny and deliver reliable insights. We deliver the timely, credible expertise our clients need to strengthen their cases. Visit mackenzielcp for more.

