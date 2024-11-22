(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Supporting critical cancer research and providing hope for the 47 children diagnosed with cancer every day in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 15,

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research hosted its 17th Annual Benefit Bash. Delta Air Lines was the title sponsor and Altium Packaging and RTX were presenting sponsors. The night raised more than $3.7 million in critical funding for advances in childhood cancer.

This milestone brings the total funds raised by this event over the past 17 years to more than $20.5 million.

17th Annual Rally Foundation Benefit Bash Raises $3,764,493 for Childhood Cancer Research.

17th Annual Rally Foundation Benefit Bash Raises $3,764,493 for Childhood Cancer Research

Alain Bellemare , president, international at Delta Air Lines, and Sean Fallmann , president and CEO of Altium Packaging, served as the corporate chairmen of the event, held annually, to raise funds for additional cutting-edge dual peer-reviewed childhood cancer research projects. Corporate chairs emeritus included Ed Bastian , CEO of Delta Air Lines, Jeff Arnold , executive chairman of Sharecare, and Dr. Henry Ting , senior vice president and chief health officer of Delta Air Lines.

"Rally Foundation is doing outstanding work, and this mission is not just about raising funds for childhood cancer research - it's about raising awareness and hope for these young children fighting cancer," said Alain Bellemare. "The generosity of our community seen here tonight, coming together around this cause, is making a big difference."

Reflecting on his long-standing support for Rally's mission, Sean Fallmann shared his deep commitment to the foundation's impactful work. "It has been an honor to contribute to Rally in support of their mission. My wife and I have witnessed firsthand the incredible work done by Rally for years, and are thrilled at the impact they have made in funding critical research that is helping kids overcome cancer. This is why we are here - to drive change and improve outcomes for childhood cancer patients today and for generations to come."

Rally founder and CEO Dean Crowe expressed deep gratitude to Delta Air Lines, Altium Packaging and all other sponsors, stating, "The incredible support shown for Rally Foundation's mission at this year's Benefit Bash has been truly inspiring. We are immensely thankful to everyone who contributed to the event, with special recognition to Alain and Sean for their outstanding leadership, which was instrumental in our success. A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, attendees, committee members and volunteers who generously gave their time and resources throughout the night. Together, we are moving closer to better treatments and, ultimately, cures for childhood cancer. This was an unforgettable evening!"

In its 19-year history, Rally Foundation has emerged as a leading force in childhood cancer in funding research and national advocacy, transforming lives through sustained support. As an influential seed investor, Rally Foundation has awarded $35 million funding 597 grants across the U.S. and worldwide to pioneering researchers and institutions, driving innovative breakthroughs in treatment. As a national leader in advocacy, Rally has secured $223 million from the Department of Defense Medical Research Program further expanding access to cutting-edge research and therapies for cancers in children, adolescents and young adults. Rally's dedication continues to make a lasting difference in the childhood cancer community and beyond.

Key sponsors of the Rally Foundation Benefit Bash included: Delta Air Lines, Altium Packaging, RTX, Adonis Partners, Airbus, American Express, AWS, Consello, Deloitte, Kaiser Permanente, Penske Corporation, Sabre, SkyHop Global, Adobe Systems, Aercap, BCD Travel, Cox Enterprises, CWT, DirecTV, DoMyOwn, EY, GA Telesis, Georgia Pacific, Heico, IBM, Loews Corporation, MRO Holdings, Republic Airways, ServiceNow, Sharecare and T-Mobile.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research:

Every day, 47 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer. Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Rally), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.

Rally Foundation has awarded $35 million in grants since its founding in 2005. Rally Foundation has also successfully advocated for and secured more than $223 million from the U.S. Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) given directly to researchers specifically for cancers in children, adolescents and young adults.



Rally Foundation has the highest rankings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar and has received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence, making it the highest-ranked childhood cancer organization in the world. For every dollar raised, 93 cents supports Rally Foundation's mission.

To learn more about Rally Foundation, visit

and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research

