DEKRA Expands Sustainability Services In The Americas To Support Businesses In Achieving Environmental Goals

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global leader in safety and sustainability services, is proud to announce the expansion of its sustainability services in the Americas, aimed at helping businesses transition to more environmentally responsible operations. DEKRA's sustainability offering supports organizations in navigating complex environmental challenges, enhancing operational efficiency, and meeting regulatory compliance standards.

DEKRA's tailored solutions support organizations in reaching their sustainability goals.

As the world faces growing environmental concerns, businesses are under increasing pressure to adopt more sustainable practices. DEKRA's sustainability services provide tailored solutions to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint, manage waste, optimize energy usage, and align with emerging environmental regulations and industry standards.

DEKRA's expanded sustainability services include:



CSRD 3rd Party Assurance Readiness - Providing verification and validation of Greenhouse Gas and ESRS to ensure compliance with CSRD requirements.

Carbon Footprint and Emissions Management - Working with businesses to assess, reduce, and offset their carbon emissions, enabling organizations to take actionable steps toward achieving net-zero emissions.

Energy Efficiency Optimization - Helping businesses identify and implement energy-saving strategies, including energy audits, efficiency improvements, and the integration of renewable energy sources, to reduce consumption and lower operational costs.

Waste and Resource Management - With waste reduction at the forefront of sustainability strategy, DEKRA offers guidance on waste management, recycling programs, and circular economy initiatives that promote resource efficiency.

Sustainability Reporting and Regulatory Compliance - Assisting organizations in preparing sustainability reports that comply with international standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), while also ensuring adherence to environmental regulations at local, national, and international levels. Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions - DEKRA supports businesses in creating more sustainable and transparent supply chains by evaluating supplier sustainability practices and implementing eco-friendly sourcing strategies.

Expertise to Drive Sustainability Goals

DEKRA North America stands by your side in navigating the complexities of sustainability. Our team of dedicated environmental experts ensures that businesses receive actionable insights and practical solutions to meet their sustainability goals, mitigate environmental risks, and stay competitive in an increasingly green economy.

"We understand the pressure that businesses face in adopting sustainable practices, and our goal is to partner with your organization to make the transition as smooth and effective as possible," said Cem Onus, Managing Director at DEKRA. "Our sustainability services are designed to provide clear, measurable outcomes that not only benefit the environment but also deliver economic value and support long-term business growth."

About DEKRA North America DEKRA is a global expert in testing, inspection, and certification, focused on safety and sustainability. The company helps businesses maintain compliance, manage risks, and improve efficiency. Learn more at dekra.

For more information on DEKRA's sustainability services, visit



