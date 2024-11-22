Longtime TDECU Board Member Roland Hendricks Takes The Lead

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU's new Chairman of the Board, Roland Hendricks, says he is focused on improving the Member experience as Houston's largest credit union heads into an era of remarkable transformation. He replaces the previous chairman, David Sikora, who announced his retirement earlier this month in order to pursue his investments and advisory opportunities in the industry.

Hendricks has been a member of the board since 2007 and previously served as vice-chair. He will lead the not-for-profit as it celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025, a rebranding to Space City Financial, finalizing a merger with Space City Credit Union, and acquiring Sabine State Bank and Trust.

“I'm honored to assume the TDECU Board Chairmanship role and have enjoyed working with the organization during my 17 years as a Board Director,” said Hendricks.“Speaking on behalf of the Board, I appreciate the transformation, innovation and growth mindset that Mr. Sikora brought to TDECU and look forward to leading the organization to its next phase of development.”

TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson says Hendricks' experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead the credit union through the next stage.

“Roland's commitment to our Members and their communities is without parallel,” said Johnson.“Roland's expertise will support our goals to continuously improve the Member experience.”

Hendricks, a longtime community servant, is also Senior Pastor of the Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria, Texas. He previously worked for the Dow Chemical Company for 35 years and retired as the Finance Director and Texas Manufacturing Controller.. He currently serves on the board of Brazosport College, GMZ Education and Development Center, Sam Feathers Youth Foundation, Levi Jordan Advisory Committee, and Brazoria County Sheriffs Department Community Advisory Panel and previously served on the boards of Sweeny ISD, Salvation Army of Brazoria County, Communities in Schools of Southeast Harris and Brazoria County, Sam Houston State University College of Business Advisory Board, and Sam Houston State University President's Council.

Hendricks will replace David Sikora, who is leaving the credit union after serving nine years, most recently as Chairman of the Board.

“I'm proud of the changes we executed during my terms as TDECU Board Chairman, setting the organization up for continued growth in the future,” said Sikora.“I look forward to my continued TDECU membership and observing as the team executes the exciting projects we started. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve TDECU, and I'm very excited about renewing my focus in the fintech and software industries.”

TDECU Board Chair Roland Hendricks

