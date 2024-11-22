عربي


PPL To Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 2, 2025


11/22/2024 7:46:41 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Jan. 2, 2025 to shareowners of record as of Dec.10, 2024.

About PPL
 PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033



For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Services Corporation

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

