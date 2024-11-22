PPL To Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 2, 2025
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Jan. 2, 2025 to shareowners of record as of Dec.10, 2024.
About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit
