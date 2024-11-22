VORAGO Technologies And Collabora Partner To Advance Open Source In Space

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VORAGO Technologies, a leading provider of radiation hardened and radiation tolerant MCUs and MPUs for Aerospace and Defense, and Collabora, a leader in open source software and support, today announced they are partnering to advance the use of open source to achieve resilience for mission critical applications in space.

"As Linux is gaining traction in the Aerospace & Defense market, engineers need to ensure that open source is meeting the specific challenges of ensuring security and reliability in the extreme environment and unique conditions of space. With this partnership, we saw an opportunity to better support our customers by bringing together our expertise in the space market with Collabora's deep expertise in open source," said Ken Obuszewski, VP of Business Development and Product at VORAGO Technologies. "As we continue to expand our portfolio, we want to make sure that all of our customers have access to the resources and support they need to continue innovating with our components. Open source will be key to that effort, and we are excited to bring the Collabora team to the table with us."

"Collabora commends VORAGO Technologies for recognizing the critical importance of paying attention to the software platform when it comes to offering Arm®-based microprocessors, particularly those with embedded graphics processors (GPU). Customers are too often left to handle software issues that should have been identified and handled much sooner," said Guy Lunardi, VP of Business Development at Collabora. "We are delighted to be partnering with VORAGO Technologies to deliver the most comprehensive Open Source software developer experience, with a strong emphasis on customers' development teams and their use cases, far surpassing any BSP previously available in the Aerospace & Defense market."

ABOUT VORAGO TECHNOLOGIES

VORAGO Technologies leads the industry in providing radiation hardened and radiation tolerant microcontrollers and microprocessors for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operations.

VORAGO's Arm® Cortex®-based M4 and M0 microcontrollers offer high-reliability, high-performance, radiation hardened solutions to support the most demanding applications in harsh environments such as space. Additionally, VORAGO offers the first Arm® MPU with an embedded graphics processor (GPU) targeted at space applications, the VA7230. Previously, GPU solutions were only possible with FPGA or discrete graphics processors, requiring higher cost and power solutions. Engineered to withstand the rigors of space missions, VORAGO's radiation tolerant applications processor brings advanced computing capabilities to the forefront of aerospace and defense markets.

VORAGO primarily serves Aerospace & Defense customers in North America and Europe and has a deep flight heritage. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at voragotech.com.

ABOUT COLLABORA

Collabora is a global consultancy specializing in delivering the benefits of Open Source software to the commercial world. Whether it's the Linux kernel, graphics, multimedia, machine learning or XR, Collabora's expertise spans across all key areas of Open Source software development.

For nearly 20 years, Collabora has helped its clients navigate the ever-evolving world of Open Source, enabling them to develop the best solutions – whether writing a line of code or shaping a longer-term strategic software development plan. By harnessing the potential of community-driven Open Source projects, and re-using existing components, Collabora helps its clients reduce time to market and focus on creating product differentiation.





Collabora is a private company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with offices in Cambridge and Montreal, and a globally distributed team. Learn more at

###

For more information about VORAGO Technologies, contact the company here:

VORAGO Technologies

Hadley Hempel

...

1501 South MoPac Expy, Suite #350 Austin, TX 78746 USA

CONTACT: Hadley Hempel