CNG Tanks Market Projections To Reach US$ 6.41 Billion By 2034 With Sustained 8.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CNG Tanks Market

Growing demand for green and economically attainable options in the automotive sector is a prominent factor driving the CNG tanks market

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CNG tanks market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The CNG tanks market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2034.What is CNG Tanks?Dissimilar to liquid fuel, which continuously sustains the same magnitude covering a wide gamut of temperatures, compressed natural gas (CNG) will dilate and shrink notably with an alteration in temperature. Heat gives rise to CNG fuel molecules to dilate, and cold gives rise to molecules becoming solid.Under industry regulation situations, a CNG tank may normally carry 20 gasoline-gallon counterparts. However, on a hot day, the CNG molecules will augment, and the tank may not be capable of boarding up to 75% of its outline potential beneath cooler temperature situations. The administration of CNG offers advantages for vehicles, such as decreased discharge contrasted to traditional gasoline and diesel fuels, impacting the CNG tanks market growth favourably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes CNG Tanks?.Hexagon Composites ASA.Worthington Industries.Time Technoplast Ltd..Praxair Technology, Inc..Quantum Fuel Systems.Linde PLC.Nel ASA.Toyota Tsusho Corporation.Faber Industrie SPA.Luxfer Gas Cylinders.Parker Hannifin Corpare some of the leading players in the CNG tanks market.The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an assortment of global leaders and regional contenders struggling to seize market share through invention, planned alliances, and regional development.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In August 2024, Tata Motors improved the Tiago and Tigor models by combining their inventive twin-cylinder CNG tank technology. This outline encompasses two compact cylinders deliberately positioned beneath the baggage space as contrasted to using a solitary bigger cylinder that bargains luggage space..In August 2024, Time Technoplast became the premium and sole firm in India to acquire PESO consent for the making of type IV CNG cylinders pertaining to both cascade systems and consigned applications.What's Driving Market Forward?Growing Government Incentives: The market growth is reinforced by government inducements targeted at encouraging natural gas usage together with technological progressions in tank substances, especially weightless composites that maximize fuel efficiency and outstretch range.Favorable Government Schemes: Approving government schemes is impacting the market by easing the acquisition of CNG vehicles and enhancing the framework. Policies connected to fiscal inducements, such as Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Tax Credits, tax advantages, and appropriations, productively lessen the holistic prices linked with CNG vehicles and fuels. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on CNG tank market sales.Technological Progressions: Progressions in CNG tank structuring are growingly concentrated on weightless composite substances, especially carbon fiber-supported polymers. These substances are outlined to decrease the tank's weight and enhance its longevity and security.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Which Region Leads Market Growth?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest CNG tanks market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to its speedy urbanization and economic development causing an escalated demand for spotless transportation solutions amidst growing worries about air contamination.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the robust thrust for spotless energy solutions and greener capabilities.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Tank Type Outlook:.Type 1.Type 2.Type 3.Type 4By Material Type Outlook:.Metal.Carbon Fiber.Glass FiberBy Vehicle Type Outlook:.LDV.MDV.HDVBy Application Outlook:.Fuel Tank.Transportation TankBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the CNG tanks market?The market size was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 6.41 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the CNG tanks market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific dominated the CNG tanks market in 2024.Which segment by type dominated the market in 2024?The type 1 segment dominated the market in 2024.Browse PMR's CNG Tanks Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:CNG Tanks Market Size is Projected to Grow to US$ 6.41 billion by 2034 at a CAGR 8.4%Browse More Research Reports:Instrument Transformers Market:Air Circuit Breaker Market:Power Rental Market:Digital Oilfield Market:Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.