Hyundai Santa Fe Awarded 2025 Hispanic Motor Press Family Vehicle Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been named Family Vehicle of the Year by the 2025 Hispanic Motor Press Awards . The fifteenth-annual awards program recognizes the best for Hispanic consumers based on advancements in technology, safety, infotainment, styling, driving satisfaction, value, and more.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed near Nashville, TN., on July 15, 2024.

Continue Reading

The award was presented by the Hispanic Motor Press at AutoMobility 2024 at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. The top vehicles were chosen by a distinguished jury panel of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry experts. Hyundai's Santa Fe stood out among finalists for its innovative design, advanced safety features, and family-friendly appeal.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 'Family Car of the Year' award from the Hispanic Motor Press," said Ricky Lao, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing vehicles that prioritize safety, convenience, and innovation for families. The Santa Fe exemplifies what Hyundai stands for an ideal blend of performance, practicality, and design."

"The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe offers an unbeatable combination of style, technology, and practicality - the perfect fit for Hispanic families looking for a reliable and safe vehicle," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president, Hispanic Motor Press. "Hyundai has consistently demonstrated an understanding of what is important to Hispanic car buyers, and the Santa Fe is a shining example of this commitment."

Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier U.S. Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Latino community to educate and help pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. The jury panel is comprised of an independent group of national Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, technology, and value. The annual awards include the Hispanic scholarship program for communications, automotive, and technology college students.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent

economic impact report . For more information, visit

.

Hyundai Motor America on

Twitter

| YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

| TikTok



SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED