Armed Or Unarmed? A Critical Decision For Business Owners Across The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Exploring the Choice Between Armed and Unarmed Security: Protecting Your Business While Managing Risk and Liability

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service , America's leader in on-call short-term and long-term security guard services, continues to deliver unparalleled security solutions nationwide, providing armed or unarmed guards anywhere in the country in under four hours. As businesses face increasing safety challenges, one critical question remains: armed or unarmed security?

Armed security on call 24/7, 365

Continue Reading

"Many business owners struggle with this decision every day," says Roderick

C. Payne Jr. of Fast Guard Service. "While armed guards are often perceived as the ultimate deterrent, unarmed security guard services are by far the most commonly used solution due to their effectiveness and lower liability risks."

Unarmed Security Guards: The Unsung Heroes of Business Protection

Unarmed security guards provide a highly visible deterrent to potential threats, offering peace of mind and operational safety without the complications associated with firearms. Their responsibilities include:



Monitoring access points and securing entrances.

Providing customer service by assisting employees and visitors. Patrolling premises to identify and report suspicious activity.

By leveraging their training in de-escalation and situational awareness, unarmed guards can address most security needs while significantly reducing liability risks for businesses. This makes them the preferred choice for industries like retail, healthcare, hospitality, and corporate offices.

"Many of our clients are surprised to learn how effective unarmed guards can be," says Roderick. "Often, they've only encountered armed guards and don't realize the value and versatility of the unarmed option."

The Armed Security Advantage: When and Why It's Necessary

Armed guards play a vital role in high-risk environments where the stakes are elevated. Fast Guard Service ensures that armed guards undergo rigorous protocols, background checks, and training to meet industry and legal standards. Now don't get me wrong we also sell over 5,000,000 hours of armed services per year as well, so I guess we feel equally about both armed and unarmed security at the end of the day.

Benefits of armed guards include:



Command presence that deters even the most determined criminals.

Rapid response to emergencies requiring immediate action. Enhanced protection for high-value assets or individuals.

However, armed guards also bring increased liability concerns, including the potential for misuse of firearms or escalated conflicts. Fast Guard Service works closely with clients to evaluate their specific needs and ensure that armed guards are only deployed when absolutely necessary.

Balancing Security and Liability: The Fast Guard Service Approach

Fast Guard Service prides itself on helping clients make informed decisions. By carefully assessing each situation, the company often recommends unarmed guards to balance effective security with minimal liability.

"As a retired law enforcement officer, I understand the complexities of security," explains Roderick

C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "Police officers operate under strict training and rules of engagement. While security guards don't have the same authority or oversight, they can provide substantial protection when deployed strategically. In many cases, an unarmed option is more than sufficient."

Fast Guard Service's team works tirelessly to educate clients, ensuring that their security needs are met with the right personnel and protocols. The company's ability to deliver customized solutions with unmatched speed has solidified its position as America's top choice for security services.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is the nation's leader in on-call security guard services, providing armed and unarmed guards for short-term and long-term assignments anywhere in the country within four hours. With over a decade of experience and a commitment to excellence, Fast Guard Service protects businesses, individuals, and assets with the highest standards of professionalism and care.

For more information, visit

or call 844-254-8273.

SOURCE Fast Guard Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED