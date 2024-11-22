(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment . It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC).

This segment of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Tinengotinib: TransThera Biosciences

Tinengotinib is an innovative, global phase III stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells proliferation, angiogenesis and immune-oncology pathways by inhibiting the cytokine signaling and angiogenesis (FGFRs and VEGFRs), mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA. In July 2023, tinengotinib was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation by NMPA in China. In March 2024, tinengotinib was granted the Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by EMA. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Nanvuranlat: J-Pharma Co., Ltd.

Nanvuranlat (JPH203) is a competitive LAT1 inhibitor. Nanvuranlat has the potential to be a novel treatment for patients with specific solid tumors. Nanvuranlat completed a Phase II study in 2022 for its lead program of BTC monotherapy. The results were presented orally at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2023. Nanvuranlat was well tolerated and works very effectively on extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (EHC) and gallbladder cancer (GBC). Based on the study results, the company is preparing for the next phase of development in each major country. In the U.S., the drug candidate had received orphan drug designation and is in pre-IND meetings with the US FDA for a global Phase III study.

NXP 800: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

NXP800 is an oral small molecule with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated robust activity in several preclinical cancer models, including ARID1a-mutated ovarian, endometrial and gastric carcinomas, as well as cholangiocarcinoma. The clinical activity of NXP800 is currently being evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, with additional diseases planned for clinical investigations. The drug candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by US FDA for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) drugs.

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). The companies which have their Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, TransThera Biosciences.

