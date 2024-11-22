Hybrid Software Group PLC: Financial Reporting Calendar 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge (UK) 22 November 2024 – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) plans to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:
| Date
| Publication
| 20 March 2025
| Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2024
| 1 May 2025
| Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2025
| 24 July 2025
| Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2025
| 23 October 2025
| Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2025
Quarterly trading updates will include unaudited, condensed financial information primarily focused on providing information about revenue and EBITDA across the Group's operating segments.
Annual General Meeting
The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 14 May 2025. The meeting's timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.
About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYS ) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.
Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic , printing software developers Global Graphics Software , enterprise software developer HYBRID Software , 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D , the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet , and pre-press workflow developer Xitron .
Contacts
| Floris De Ruyck
| Joachim Van Hemelen
| Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
| Chief Financial Officer
| Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
| Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
| Email: ...p
| Email: ...p
