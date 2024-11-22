عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


11/22/2024 6:31:03 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 11/27/2024 11/27/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,430 1,182
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.667 / 7.650 104.200 / 6.440
Total Number of Bids Received 22 19
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,541 3,805
Total Number of Successful Bids 6 3
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6 3
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.667 / 7.650 104.200 / 6.440
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.700 / 7.630 104.389 / 6.420
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.667 / 7.650 104.200 / 6.440
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.676 / 7.650 104.296 / 6.430
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.700 / 7.630 104.389 / 6.420
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.500 / 7.730 103.735 / 6.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.631 / 7.670 104.053 / 6.460
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.20 3.22

