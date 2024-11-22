Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size, Share & Forecast 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Nucleic acid amplification techniques, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and LAMP (Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification), are powerful tools for amplifying specific DNA or RNA sequences. By making minute genetic material detectable, these techniques enable early diagnosis of diseases like COVID-19, HIV, and cancer, as well as genetic testing for hereditary conditions.

In addition to medical diagnostics, they play a crucial role in forensic science, helping identify individuals from small DNA samples. These technologies have revolutionized clinical diagnostics, research, and criminal investigations by ensuring accuracy and efficiency in detection.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases drives the global market

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving the global nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) market, as the rising number of these diseases calls for accurate and rapid diagnostic solutions. Outbreaks of viral infections like COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory diseases have particularly increased the demand for timely and reliable detection methods.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in September 2023 that infectious diseases caused approximately 17 million deaths worldwide in 2022. This ongoing threat underscores the vital importance of nucleic acid amplification testing in managing and controlling diseases, fueling the market's growth.

Expansion of personalized medicine creates tremendous opportunities

The growth of personalized medicine presents a major opportunity for the global nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) market, as there is a rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools that provide precise genetic and molecular insights. NAAT allows for the identification of specific genetic markers linked to diseases, enabling the development of customized treatment plans that enhance patient outcomes.

For example, a 2023 report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealed that nearly 75% of oncologists now use genetic testing to inform treatment decisions, demonstrating the increasing reliance on molecular diagnostics, like NAAT, in the field of personalized medicine. This trend highlights the vital role of the nucleic acid amplification testing market in advancing personalized healthcare and improving patient care.

North America is the largest shareholder in the global nucleic acid amplification market. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, along with rising demand for rapid diagnostic testing. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development further enhance market expansion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has seen a surge in testing for infectious diseases, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of nucleic acid amplification technologies in diagnostics.



The global nucleic acid amplification testing market size was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 11.63 billion in 2025 to reach USD 23.74 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) tests, and ligase chain reaction (LCR) tests.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into infectious disease testing, oncology testing, genetic & mitochondrial disease testing, and others.

The infectious disease testing segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

The hospital segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global nucleic acid amplification market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market is F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux SA, Novartis AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Seegene Inc., Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, BioMérieux, GenMark Diagnostics, and Visby Medical.

Recent Developments

In October 2024,

the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first diagnostic test for mpox, a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. This approval is a significant step in enhancing global efforts to detect and manage the disease, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. The test is designed to be highly accurate and efficient, ensuring faster diagnosis and better containment strategies during outbreaks.

Segmentation

By TypePolymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) TestsIsothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) TestsLigase Chain Reaction (LCR) TestsBy ApplicationInfectious Disease TestingCOVID-19 TestingMosquito-Borne Disease TestingInfluenza TestingSexually Transmitted Infections TestingHepatitis TestingTuberculosis TestingOthersOncology TestingGenetic TestingOthersBy End-UserHospitalsDiagnostic laboratoriesOthers