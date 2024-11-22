Beneficient Consummates Transaction To Increase Permanent Equity By $35 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) (“Ben” or the“Company”) , a technology-enabled services holding company announces that its subsidiary Beneficient Company Holdings, L.P. consummated a previously announced transaction pursuant to which approximately $35 million of its preferred equity was redesignated as non-redeemable, resulting in the addition of approximately $35 million of permanent equity on its balance sheet. As a result of the transaction, the Company believes it now has stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million, the amount required to regain compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement. The Company's compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement is subject to Nasdaq's final determination.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuoteTM tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Investors

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.