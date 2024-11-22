عربي


Result Of Realkredit Danmark's Bond Sales In Series 10F And 10G


11/22/2024 6:16:23 AM

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

22 November 2024

Company Announcement number 87/2024

Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G


Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2025.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.

