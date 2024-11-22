Result Of Realkredit Danmark's Bond Sales In Series 10F And 10G
22 November 2024
Company Announcement number 87/2024
Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2025.
The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
+45 45 13 20 19.
