Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G

22 November 2024

Company Announcement number 87/2024

Result of Realkredit Danmark's sales in series 10F and 10G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2025.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Nr. 87_Resultat af auktioner_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 87-2024_uk