The "Dietary Supplement Testing Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report

This report describes and explains the dietary supplement testing services market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global dietary supplement testing services market reached a value of nearly $2.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.02% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion in 2028 at a rate of 9.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2028 and reach $6.1 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, government initiatives for healthcare, rapid urbanization and a growing fitness industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high testing costs.



The dietary supplement testing services market is segmented by service into stability testing, analytical testing, microbiological testing, regulatory testing and compliance and other services. The microbiological testing market was the largest segment of the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service, accounting for 31.80% or $842.03 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the microbiological testing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2023-2028.

The dietary supplement testing services market is segmented by ingredient into herbal, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes and other ingredients. The vitamins market was the largest segment of the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by ingredient, accounting for 37.75% or $999.74 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the amino acids segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by ingredient, at a CAGR of 11.65% during 2023-2028.

The dietary supplement testing services market is segmented by service provider into testing laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), regulatory consultants and other service providers. The contract research organizations (CROs) market was the largest segment of the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service provider, accounting for 44.40% or $1.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service provider, at a CAGR of 10.00% during 2023-2028.

The dietary supplement testing services market is segmented by end-user into manufacturers, contract manufacturers, distributors and regulatory bodies. The manufacturers market was the largest segment of the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by end-user, accounting for 51.43% or $1.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the manufacturers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 10.01% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the dietary supplement testing services market, accounting for 40.08% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dietary supplement testing services market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.51% and 9.69% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.32% and 8.81% respectively.

The global dietary supplement testing services market is fairly concentrated, with a few large players dominating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 29.2% of the total market in 2022. Eurofins Scientific SE was the largest competitor with a 5.8% share of the market, followed by Quest Diagnostics Inc. with 4.1%, UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories) with 3.7%, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. with 3.2%, Covance Laboratories Inc. with 3.2%, LGC Limited with 2.6%, Bureau Veritas SA with 2.5%, SGS SA with 1.6%, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. with 1.3% and Alkemist Labs with 1.1%.

The top opportunities in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service will arise in the regulatory testing segment, which will gain $342.17 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by ingredient will arise in the vitamins segment, which will gain $584.99 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by end-user will arise in the manufactures segment, which will gain $832.13 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the dietary supplement testing services market segmented by service provider will arise in the contract research organizations (CROs) segment, which will gain $717.6 million of global annual sales by 2028. The dietary supplement testing services market size will gain the most in the USA at $509.77 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the dietary supplement testing services market include launching new AI (artificial intelligence)-driven solutions to provide improved testing services, developing new contaminant testing platforms, strategic partnerships and collaborations and introducing new solutions such as adulteration panel analysis services.

Player-adopted strategies in the dietary supplement testing services market include mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships and expanding business capabilities by awarding testing, inspection and certification (TIC).

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the dietary supplement testing services companies to focus on AI-driven solutions to enhance dietary supplement testing services, focus on enhanced contaminant testing platforms for dietary supplement quality assurance, focus on adulteration panel analysis services for market leadership, focus on microbiological and regulatory testing segments, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on manufacturers and contract manufacturers segments.

Service: Stability Testing; Analytical Testing; Microbiological Testing; Regulatory Testing and Compliance; Other Services

Ingredient: Herbal; Vitamins; Minerals; Amino Acids; Enzymes; Other Ingredients

Service Provider: Testing Laboratories; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Regulatory Consultants; Other Service Providers End-User: Manufacturers; Contract Manufacturers; Distributors; Regulatory Bodies

