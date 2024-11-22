Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market reached a value of nearly $22.57 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $22.57 billion in 2023 to $35.06 billion in 2028 at a rate of 9.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2028 and reach $55.7 billion in 2033.

Going forward, the rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising healthcare expenditure globally, increasing aging populations, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives and support will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in the future include shortage of skilled professionals and supply chain disruptions.

The biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is segmented by product into upstream products and downstream products. The upstream products market was the largest segment of the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by product, accounting for 60.9% or $13.74 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the downstream products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2023-2028.

The biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is segmented by application into recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics, probiotics and other applications. The recombinant proteins market was the largest segment of the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by application, accounting for 34.4% or $7.75 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2028.

The biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is segmented by end-users into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and other end-users. The biopharmaceutical companies market was the largest segment of the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by end-users, accounting for 48.9% or $11.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, accounting for 42.7% or $9.62 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.9% and 11.1% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.1% and 9.8% respectively.

The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.70% of the total market in 2023. Danaher Corporation was the largest competitor with a 3.80% share of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 3.54%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with 2.15%, Sartorius Stedim Biotech with 2.14%, Getinge Group with 2.09%, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. with 2.04%, Lonza Group AG with 1.61%, Agilent Technologies Inc. with 1.37%, Merck Co. & KGaA with 1.33% and Charles River Laboratories with 0.64%.

The top opportunities in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by product will arise in the upstream products segment, which will gain $7.24 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by application will arise in the recombinant proteins segment, which will gain $4.61 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market segmented by end-users will arise in the biopharmaceutical companies segment, which will gain $6.44 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market size will gain the most in the USA at $3.58 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market include expansion of manufacturing facilities to enhance production capacity, new technology development centers to enhance fermentation capabilities and development of new bioreactors to enhance single-use upstream operations.

Player-adopted strategies in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market include focus on expanding portfolio of scalable bioprocessing solutions to support diverse biopharmaceutical applications, developing advanced, single-use bioprocessing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, offering specialized solutions with high-quality materials and tools tailored to meet rigorous industry standards, integrating advanced automation and predictive technologies in their products to improve operational consistency and enhancing biopharmaceutical production by offering versatile and scalable single-use reactor systems.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems companies to focus on expanding manufacturing facilities for increased capacity, focus on developing technology centers for enhanced fermentation capabilities, focus on developing advanced bioreactors for enhanced upstream operations, focus on downstream products segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for biopharmaceutical fermentation systems, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on leveraging industry partnerships for promotion, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on monoclonal antibodies segment and focus on contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

