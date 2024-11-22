عربي


Statement Of The Number Of Actions And Voting Rights In 24.11.31


11/22/2024 5:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 22th, 2024

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital
Total number of voting rights
October 31, 2024 8.937.085
Gross total voting rights:
15.433.460
Net* total voting rights:

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

