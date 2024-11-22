Statement Of The Number Of Actions And Voting Rights In 24.11.31
Date
11/22/2024 5:31:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 22th, 2024
Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
| Stop date of information
| Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
| October 31, 2024
| 8.937.085
|
Gross total voting rights:
15.433.460
Net* total voting rights:
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
Attachments
UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31102024
UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31102024
MENAFN22112024004107003653ID1108914284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.