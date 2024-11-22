Breakfast Food Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth Of $729.5 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global breakfast food size was valued at $398.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $729.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The demand for breakfast food is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer demand for convenience food providing several benefits to consumers.Request Sample Report:Breakfast food is a type of meal that is consumed in the morning. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the breakfast food -market growth. Moreover, grab to go breakfast food is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases to be a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of breakfast foods like oats, muesli, cornflakes, multigrain bread, egg, tofu in their breakfast meals has fuel its demand across the globe. For instance, oats and muesli helps in lowering the cholesterol level, maintains blood sugar level, aids in weight loss and others.Moreover, vegan breakfast food such as vegan butter, vegan packaged soup, vegan yogurt and other is expected to be the new and extremely popular trends during the breakfast food market forecast period. This is because many consumers are following an entirely plant-based diet owing to their awareness of the health consequences related to consumption of animal products and also due to the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsThe global breakfast food industry is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the breakfast food market is classified into breakfast cereals, bakery product, dairy product and others. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the breakfast food market. To understand the key breakfast food market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the breakfast food market analysis includes include PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, NESTLE, The Hain Celestial Group, THE HAPPY EGG CO., HORMEL FOODS, Kellogg Co, Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC, and Unilever.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Breakfast Cereals MarketAsia-Pacific Packaged Food MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

