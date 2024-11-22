ZKH Group Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH ), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service in China, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights



in thousand RMB, except for number of customers,

percentage and basis points ("bps") Third Quarter 2023 2024 Change GMV[1] 2,894,140 2,685,996 -7.2

% GMV by Platform

ZKH Platform 2,619,417 2,422,649 -7.5

%

GBB Platform 274,723 263,347 -4.1

% GMV by Business Model

Product Sales (1P) 2,180,729 2,228,234 2.2

%

Marketplace (3P)[2] 713,411 457,762 -35.8

% Number of Customers[3] 40,963 47,876 16.9

%

ZKH Platform 30,096 36,132 20.1

%

GBB Platform 10,867 11,744 8.1

% Net Revenues 2,265,001 2,280,690 0.7

% Gross Profit 369,414 388,406 5.1

%

% of Net Revenues 16.3

% 17.0

% 72.1bps Operating Loss (121,434) (105,355) -13.2

%

% of Net Revenues -5.4

% -4.6

% 74.2bps Non-GAAP EBITDA[4] (76,092) (62,812) -17.5

%

% of Net Revenues -3.4

% -2.8

% 60.5bps Net Loss (97,686) (81,751) -16.3

%

% of Net Revenues -4.3

% -3.6

% 72.8bps Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss[5] (98,674) (66,178) -32.9

%

% of Net Revenues -4.4

% -2.9

% 145.5bps

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "We achieved solid operational and financial performance amid evolving market conditions in the MRO industry during the third quarter. Our ongoing optimization efforts enhanced our overall business quality, resulting in narrowed loss margins in the quarter. Additionally, our initiatives to strengthen our product capabilities enabled us to offer products with greater value-for-money, evidenced by the expanding proportion of GMV contributed by private-label products. Going forward, we will remain dedicated to doing what is right for our business's long-term success and creating value for all our stakeholders."

Mr. Max Chun Chiu Lai, Chief Financial Officer of ZKH, added, "In the third quarter, we continued to drive our strategic focus across the business, delivering a solid set of results bolstered by a year-over-year increase in customer numbers and robust demand from leading, well-managed manufacturing enterprises. In addition, we continued to advance along the path to profitability year over year, evidenced by a 72.1 basis point increase in gross margin and a 145.5 basis points improvement in adjusted net loss margin. Notably, our cash position further strengthened as we generated net cash of RMB160.5 million from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024, in contrast to net cash used in operating activities in the prior year period. Looking ahead, our demonstrated execution and narrowed loss margins position us to relentlessly pursue business growth, propelling us toward achieving our long-term vision."

[1]

GMV is the total transaction value of orders placed on the Company's platform and shipped to customers, excluding taxes, net of the returned amount. [2]

The proportion of GMV generated by the marketplace model was 24.7% and 17.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2024, respectively. [3] Customers are customers that transacted with the Company during the reporting period, mainly comprised of enterprise customers in various industries. [4] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. [5]

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were RMB2,280.7 million (US$325.0 million), representing a slight increase of 0.7% from RMB2,265.0 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase in the number of customers, partially offset by the effect of business optimizations.



in thousand RMB, except for percentage Third Quarter 2023 2024 Change Net Revenues 2,265,001 2,280,690 0.7

%

Net Product Revenues 2,163,403 2,207,277 2.0

%



From ZKH Platform 1,891,631 1,943,742 2.8

%



From GBB Platform 271,772 263,535 -3.0

%

Net Service Revenues 79,887 57,666 -27.8

%

Other Revenues 21,711 15,747 -27.5

%



Net Product Revenues. Net product revenues were RMB2,207.3 million (US$314.5 million), representing a slight increase of 2.0% from RMB2,163.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers, partially offset by the effect of business optimizations.



Net Service Revenues. Net service revenues were RMB57.7 million (US$8.2 million), a decrease of 27.8% from RMB79.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a lower proportion of GMV generated by the marketplace model on the ZKH platform.

Other Revenues.

Other revenues were RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million), a decrease of 27.5% from RMB21.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to lower revenues from operating lease services for certain types of machinery and equipment.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB1,892.3 million (US$269.7 million), representing a decrease of 0.2% from RMB1,895.6 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was lower than the growth in net product revenues, mainly due to the effectiveness of the Company's measures to reduce overall product procurement costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin.

Gross profit

was RMB388.4 million (US$55.3 million), an increase of 5.1% from RMB369.4 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 17.0%, compared with 16.3% in the same period of 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by a higher gross margin of the product sales model (1P) and the increased take rate of the marketplace model (3P)[6]

on the ZKH platform,

partially offset by a lower gross margin on the GBB platform.

in thousand RMB, except for percentage and basis points ("bps") Third Quarter 2023 2024 Change Gross Profit 369,414 388,406 5.1

%

% of Net Revenues 16.3

% 17.0

% 72.1bps

Under Product Sales (1P)



ZKH Platform 262,830 311,947 18.7

%





% of Net Product Revenues from ZKH Platform 13.9

% 16.0

% 215.4bps



GBB Platform 15,656 14,522 -7.2

%





% of Net Product Revenues from GBB Platform 5.8

% 5.5

% -25.0bps

Under Marketplace (3P) 79,887 57,666 -27.8

%



% of Net Service Revenues 100.0

% 100.0

% -

Others 11,041 4,271 -61.3

%



% of Other Revenues 50.9

% 27.1

% -2,373.2bps



[6] Take rate of the marketplace model was 12.6% and 11.2% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Take rate of the marketplace model represents gross profit from the marketplace model divided by GMV from the marketplace model.

Operating Expenses.

Operating expenses were RMB493.8 million (US$70.4 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB490.8 million in the same period of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 21.6%, compared with 21.7% in the same period of 2023.



Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses were RMB100.2 million (US$14.3 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB113.6 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit costs, warehouse rental costs, and distribution expenses. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 4.4%, compared with 5.0% in the same period of 2023.



Sales and Marketing Expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB168.2 million (US$24.0 million), a decrease of 7.7% from RMB182.3 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower marketing and promotion expenses and travel expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.4%, compared with 8.0% in the same period of 2023.



Research and Development Expenses . Research and development expenses were RMB49.8 million (US$7.1 million), an increase of 12.2% from RMB44.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher employee benefit costs and expenses related to technology and information services. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 2.2%, compared with 2.0% in the same period of 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB175.6 million (US$25.0 million), an increase of 16.6% from RMB150.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher share-based compensation expenses and the allowance for credit losses, which were partially offset by decreased employee benefit costs and travel expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.7%, compared with 6.7% in the same period of 2023.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was RMB105.4 million (US$15.0 million), compared with RMB121.4 million in the same period of 2023. Operating loss margin was 4.6%, compared with 5.4% in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was negative RMB62.8 million (US$9.0 million), compared with negative RMB76.1 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was negative 2.8%, compared with negative 3.4% in the same period of 2023.

Net Loss. Net loss was RMB81.8 million (US$11.7 million), compared with RMB97.7 million in the same period of 2023. Net loss margin was 3.6%, compared with 4.3% in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was RMB66.2 million (US$9.4 million), compared with RMB98.7 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin was 2.9%, compared with 4.4% in the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS [7]

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS [8] .

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.50 (US$0.07), compared with RMB5.33 in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.40(US$0.06), compared with RMB2.61 in the same period of 2023.

[7] ADSs are American depositary shares, each of which represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company. [8] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ADSs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.06 billion (US$294.2 million), compared with RMB2.12 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB160.5 million (US$22.9 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2024.

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 Access Code: 9045994

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:







+1-877-344-7529 International:







+1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:







9322507

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at

.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH ) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. The Company also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, the Company empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.

For more information, please visit: .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted net loss, non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures in reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net loss for a specific period as net loss in the same period excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS is calculated by dividing adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods and then multiplied by 35.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss and certain expenses that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider the non-GAAP financial measures as substitutes for, or superior to, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ZKH Group Limited

IR Department

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

ZKH GROUP LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

















As of

December 31,

As of

September 30,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,090,621

1,460,075

208,059 Restricted cash



159,751

78,964

11,252 Short-term investments

874,210

525,402

74,869 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses

of RMB107,032 and RMB154,088 as of December

31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively)

3,639,794

3,166,588

451,235 Notes receivable

352,997

247,092

35,210 Inventories



668,984

656,906

93,608 Prepayments and other current assets

168,117

182,031

25,941 Total current assets

6,954,474

6,317,058

900,174













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

145,288

177,170

25,247 Land use right

11,033

10,864

1,548 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

224,930

189,530

27,008 Intangible assets, net

20,096

16,160

2,303 Goodwill

30,807

30,807

4,390 Total non-current assets

432,154

424,531

60,496 Total assets

7,386,628

6,741,589

960,670













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

585,000

495,000

70,537 Accounts and notes payable

2,883,370

2,522,559

359,462 Operating lease liabilities

91,230

82,122

11,702 Advance from customers

19,907

32,419

4,620 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

448,225

360,356

51,350 Total current liabilities

4,027,732

3,492,456

497,671













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term borrowings

-

26,046

3,712 Non-current operating lease liabilities

146,970

116,501

16,601 Other non-current liabilities

507

25,947

3,697 Total non-current liabilities

147,477

168,494

24,010 Total liabilities

4,175,209

3,660,950

521,681













ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity:











Ordinary shares (USD0.0000001 par value;

500,000,000,000 and 500,000,000,000 shares

authorized; 5,621,490,964 and 5,654,400,589 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

and September 30, 2024, respectively)

4

4

1 Additional paid-in capital

8,139,349

8,288,905

1,181,160 Statutory reserves

6,013

6,013

857 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,154)

(46,805)

(6,670) Accumulated deficit

(4,908,793)

(5,147,734)

(733,546) Treasury stock

-

(19,744)

(2,813) Total ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity

3,211,419

3,080,639

438,989 Non-controlling interests

-

-

- Total shareholders' equity

3,211,419

3,080,639

438,989 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

7,386,628

6,741,589

960,670

ZKH GROUP LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues





















Net product revenues 2,163,403

2,207,277

314,534

6,016,617

6,146,017

875,800 Net service revenues 79,887

57,666

8,217

208,820

193,481

27,571 Other revenues 21,711

15,747

2,244

51,777

51,597

7,353 Total net revenues 2,265,001

2,280,690

324,995

6,277,214

6,391,095

910,724 Cost of revenues (1,895,587)

(1,892,284)

(269,648)

(5,241,931)

(5,285,622)

(753,195) Operating expenses





















Fulfillment (113,554)

(100,176)

(14,275)

(331,136)

(296,621)

(42,268) Sales and marketing (182,269)

(168,161)

(23,963)

(530,765)

(489,963)

(69,819) Research and development

(44,356)

(49,785)

(7,094)

(138,074)

(128,052)

(18,247) General and administrative (150,669)

(175,639)

(25,028)

(427,253)

(497,019)

(70,825) Loss from operations (121,434)

(105,355)

(15,013)

(391,945)

(306,182)

(43,630) Interest and investment income 13,868

17,279

2,462

43,285

49,779

7,093 Interest expense (5,187)

(4,967)

(708)

(12,787)

(16,184)

(2,306) Others, net 15,141

11,883

1,693

36,573

34,391

4,901 Loss before income tax

(97,612)

(81,160)

(11,566)

(324,874)

(238,196)

(33,942) Income tax expenses (74)

(591)

(84)

(255)

(745)

(106) Net loss (97,686)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(325,129)

(238,941)

(34,048) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (587)

-

-

(349)

-

- Less: net loss attributable to redeemable

non-controlling interests -

-

-

(193)

-

- Net loss attributable to ZKH Group





Limited (97,099)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(324,587)

(238,941)

(34,048) Accretion on preferred shares to

redemption value (104,397)

-

-

(580,200)

-

- Net loss attributable to ZKH Group





Limited's ordinary shareholders (201,496)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(904,787)

(238,941)

(34,048)























Net loss (97,686)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(325,129)

(238,941)

(34,048) Other comprehensive loss/(income):





















Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,607

34,122

4,862

(49,613)

21,651

3,085 Total comprehensive loss (87,079)

(47,629)

(6,788)

(374,742)

(217,290)

(30,963) Less: comprehensive loss attributable

to non-controlling interests (587)

-

-

(349)

-

- Less: comprehensive loss attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

-

(193)

-

- Comprehensive loss attributable to ZKH





Group Limited (86,492)

(47,629)

(6,788)

(374,200)

(217,290)

(30,963) Accretion on Preferred Shares to

redemption value (104,397)

-

-

(580,200)

-

- Total comprehensive loss attributable to



ZKH Group Limited's ordinary



shareholders (190,889)

(47,629)

(6,788)

(954,400)

(217,290)

(30,963)























Net loss per ordinary share attributable





to ordinary shareholders





















Basic and diluted (0.15)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.68)

(0.04)

(0.01) Weighted average number of shares























Basic and diluted 1,322,404,244

5,743,094,981

5,743,094,981

1,322,404,244

5,744,351,364

5,744,351,364























Net loss per ADS attributable to





ordinary shareholders





















Basic and diluted (5.33)

(0.50)

(0.07)

(23.95)

(1.46)

(0.21) Weighted average number of ADS (35





Class A ordinary shares equal to 1





ADS)





















Basic and diluted 37,782,978

164,088,428

164,088,428

37,782,978

164,124,325

164,124,325

ZKH

GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS

OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net loss (97,686)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(325,129)

(238,941)

(34,048) Income tax expenses 74

591

84

255

745

9 Interest expenses 5,187

4,967

708

12,787

16,184

2,306 Depreciation and amortization

expenses 16,333

13,381

1,907

56,919

42,084

5,997 Non-GAAP EBITDA (76,092)

(62,812)

(8,951)

(255,168)

(179,928)

(25,736)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net loss (97,686)

(81,751)

(11,650)

(325,129)

(238,941)

(34,048) Add:























Share-based compensation expenses (988)

15,573

2,219

10,084

94,447

13,459 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss (98,674)

(66,178)

(9,431)

(315,045)

(144,494)

(20,589)























Non-GAAP adjusted net loss





attributable to ordinary shareholders





per share





















Basic and diluted (0.07)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.24)

(0.03)

(0.00) Weighted average number of ordinary





shares





















Basic and diluted 1,322,404,244

5,743,094,981

5,743,094,981

1,322,404,244

5,744,351,364

5,744,351,364 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss





attributable to ordinary shareholders





per ADS





















Basic and diluted (2.61)

(0.40)

(0.06)

(8.34)

(0.88)

(0.13) Weighted average number of ADS (35





Class A ordinary shares equal to 1







ADS)





















Basic and diluted 37,782,978

164,088,428

164,088,428

37,782,978

164,124,325

164,124,325

SOURCE ZKH Group Limited

