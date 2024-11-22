EQT To Sell Melita, The Digital Infrastructure Owner And Operator In Malta



EQT to sell Melita to Alternatives

Under EQT's ownership, Melita strengthened its position as a leading digital infrastructure owner and operator through strategic investments in its and customer experience, while building a successful international Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business Today, Melita is the only operator in Malta providing both nationwide Gigabit fixed and nationwide 5G mobile services, and is well-positioned to expand its footprint in the fast-growing IoT connectivity sector

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure IV fund ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell Melita ("the Company") to Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Founded in 1992, Melita is today a leading digital infrastructure owner and operator in Malta with a fully invested fiber-powered fixed network as well as a nationwide 5G mobile network with its own towers, backhaul and small cell footprint. With the largest data center in Malta, Melita delivers a full suite of digital services, including Gigabit broadband and 5G mobile connectivity, premium TV offerings, and data center solutions to households and businesses across the country.

Since EQT acquired Melita in 2019, the Company has made substantial investment in its infrastructure and enhanced its operations and service offering. For example, it has successfully developed Generative AI tools to support customers with billing, sales and technical queries which had a positive impact on customer satisfaction. The Company has also expanded internationally, establishing its presence in the rapidly growing IoT connectivity market via its proprietary platform and agile, customer-centric go-to-market approach.

Sustainability has been a core focus for Melita, becoming the first EQT portfolio company to have its near-term targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The Company is investing in solar farms to produce renewable energy and has already replaced almost half of its car fleet with electric vehicles. It also established the Melita Foundation which supports impactful community initiatives.

Ulrich Köllensperger, Partner in the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure Advisory team, said: "Building on EQT's long track record of investing in digital infrastructure, we supported Melita through strategic investments including in its 5G coverage and an upgrade of its fiber-powered network. We are proud of the rapid progress of Melita's IoT business which, in just a few years since inception, has grown significantly and through add-on acquisitions, established a promising new business line with a pan-European reach. We believe the Company is well-positioned for further growth and would like to thank Harald and the entire team for their dedication and wish them continued success."

Harald Rösch, CEO of Melita, said: "Thanks to EQT's support, the past five years have been transformational, enabling us to make substantial progress across all aspects of our business and becoming the first operator in the European Union to deploy both a nationwide Gigabit broadband network and a nationwide 5G network. This transaction reflects the achievements of our entire team and the loyalty of our customers. With Goldman Sachs Alternatives' support and expertise, we are excited to continue our journey sustainably, investing in our infrastructure, enhancing our services in Malta and driving further innovation."

The transaction is subject to conditions including regulatory approvals.

EQT was advised by UBS (financial), Milbank and Camilleri Preziosi (legal).

