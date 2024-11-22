Ukraine's General Staff: 190 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 190 combat engagements have been recorded along the front lines, 48 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, there have been 190 combat engagements. Russian terrorists launched five missile on the territory of Ukraine using 13 missiles, as well as 51 air strikes, dropping 85 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian terrorists carried out over 3,000 shelling attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket launchers. The Russian occupiers have also deployed 900 kamikaze drones for attack,” he said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupiers attacked 10 times in the area of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Hlyboke, the General Staff reported.

Strike on neighborhood in: At least two killed, 12 wounded

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted 16 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and the Serebrianka forestry.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped three attempts by Russian invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske and Pustynka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly and near Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, enemy units tried to advance once in the vicinity of Piatykhatky. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Over the past day, the enemy conducted 15 air strikes there, using 22 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 attacks by Russian troops in Russia's Kursk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 22 November 2024 amounted to about 728,300 troops, including 1,050 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.

Photo: National Guard