Vinnytsia Region Produces 236,000 T Of Sugar As Of Nov 22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia region's sugar refineries have already produced 236,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As of November 22, 2024, sugar refineries in the region already produced 236,000 tonnes of sugar. All five sugar are running. During the same period last year, a total of 255,000 tonnes of sugar was produced,” the report states.

According to the regional authorities, the above enterprises processed about 1.8 million tonnes of raw materials.

Overall, farmers harvested 2.5 million tonnes of sugar beets across the Vinnytsia region. The average yielding capacity is 397.2 quintals per hectare, which is significantly lower than last year's result (476.8 quintals per hectare).

A reminder that, as of November 15, 2024, farmers from 16 regions of Ukraine harvested 11.4 million tonnes of sugar beets from 238.1 thousand hectares (or 92% of crop fields).