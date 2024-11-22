Arbor Partners With Japanese Aomori Prefecture To Unveil A New Japanese-French Culinary Feast

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Arbor Partners With Japanese Aomori Prefecture To Unveil A New Japanese-French Feast" data-link=" Partners With Japanese Aomori Prefecture To Unveil A New Japanese-French Culinary Feast" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 21 November 202 - Aomori Crafts from Japan will collaborate with the Michelin 2-star restaurant Arbor to launch a limited menu starting November 22, lasting approximately three weeks. During this period, Arbor will use top-quality ingredients from Aomori Prefecture to create exquisite Japanese-French fusion dishes. Additionally, elements of Aomori crafts will be incorporated into the dining experience, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in this Japanese-French feast.







Aomori Scallops x Aomori Salmon

Arbor is led by Finnish chef and founder Eric Rty. Eric has traveled to major culinary capitals around the world, gaining extensive experience in fine dining. He excels at combining seasonal ingredients with Nordic and Japanese flavors, creatively crafting dishes that highlight the unique and vibrant tastes of the ingredients. Each dish expresses a heartfelt respect for nature and the changing seasons. Since its opening, Arbor earned its first Michelin star within just seven months and received its second star in the following year, demonstrating its exceptional dining quality.

Due to the invitation from the Aomori Prefectural Government, Eric has recently traveled to Aomori to explore the region's rich ingredients and visit traditional craft workshops. This journey sparked inspiration and led him to meet Chef Hanada, from a local French creative restaurant Kashu, Theu collaborate to bring the finest seasonal ingredients to Hong Kong. These fresh ingredients are delivered to Hong Kong through the 'A!Premium' logistics service, a collaboration between Aomori Prefecture and Yamato Transport, utilizing professional cold insulation technology to ensure that customers experience the authentic flavors of the region. On November 19 (dinner) and November 20 (lunch and dinner), the two chefs hosted a joint four-hands dining event, featuring Aomori specialties such as sea urchin, scallops, garlic, and apples, providing guests with a unique dining experience that blends Nordic and Japanese elements, receiving rave reviews.

After the collaborative dinner, Arbor will continue to incorporate Aomori ingredients into its signature dishes starting November 22, including salmon, scallops, nagaimo (Japanese yam), burdock root, apples, etc. The menu may change depending on the availability of ingredients, adding an element of mystery and surprise to the dining experience. In addition to the delicious cuisine, the restaurant will also feature Aomori crafts as tableware and decorations, including Tsugaru glassware (??????) from Hokuyo Glass and apple wood products from Kimura Woodcraft Factory. This allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the charm of Aomori. Reservations are welcome to experience this unique culinary journey!

Tsugaru G lassware ( ?????? )

Tsugaru Glass originates from the Tsugaru region of Aomori Prefecture. It is crafted using local sand and the challenging 'Chu-buki' (??) glass-blowing technique, and was designated as a traditional craft of Aomori Prefecture in 1996. Each piece of handmade glass is unique, showcasing a variety of color combinations that reflect the beauty of Japan's four seasons. The aesthetically pleasing designs add a touch of elegance to everyday life.

Apple Wood Craft Kimura Woodcraft Factory, with a history of 45 years, is located in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture. This is an area famous for its apple production. The abundant apple wood resources have led to the creation of various crafts made from discarded apple wood, showcasing Aomori's 'recycling' environmental culture. Due to the characteristics of apple wood, which include many knots and gnarls, only about half of the collected wood can be used. The processes of drying and shaping the wood are time-consuming, making each craft an art by the artisans' dedication and skill.

Aomori Crafts x Arbor Limited-Time Feast

Limited-Time Feast: Starting from November 22, 2024, for approximately three weeks (ending date subject to supply)

Location: Arbor (80 Queen's Road Central, 25th Floor, H Queen's, Hong Kong)

Reservations: +852 3185 8388 (Phone) / +852 3622 0748 (WhatsApp)

This press release is issued by the Aomori Prefectural Government Department of Tourism, Trade, Flights, and International Exchange Aomori Products Marketing and Export Promotion Division, and distributed by Compass Communications.





Hashtag: #Aomori #Arbor

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aomori Prefectural Government Department of Tourism, Trade, Flights, and International Exchange Aomori Products Marketing and Export Promotion Division