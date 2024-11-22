Masdar And Silk Road Fund Sign Co-Investment Agreement For Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Silk Road Fund intends to invest up to RMB 20 billion (equivalent to USD 2.8 billion) in projects alongside Masdar

Collaboration will focus on projects primarily in the developing world and global south Aligns with Silk Road Fund's goal to provide and financing support for sustainable development in Belt and Road countries and projects

Abu Dhabi, UAE & Baku, Azerbaijan – November 22, 2024: Abu Dhabi Future Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, and China's Silk Road Fund (SRF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential co-investment opportunities in renewable energy projects in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, primarily in the developing world and global south.

The MoU was signed at COP29 by Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and the Silk Road Fund Chairwoman, ZHU Jun.

Under the MoU, Masdar and Silk Road Fund will establish a strategic partnership to pursue co-investment opportunities in renewable energy projects developed, invested in or operated by Masdar. Silk Road Fund plans to invest up to RMB 20 billion (equivalent to USD 2.8 billion) in projects alongside Masdar.

Masdar has significant investments in the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa, many of which are participants in the Belt and Road Initiative. The company will continue to invest in these regions as part of its strategy to reach 100GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

SRF's renewable power portfolio totals more than 7GW in Belt and Road regions, including the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. SRF honors its sustainablility philosophy by working with top-notch strategic and financial partners to help realize the United Nation's vision of sustainable development.

Commenting on the MoU, Masdar's Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: 'This collaboration between two companies with significant investments in renewable energy projects in emerging markets and the global south will provide a major impetus to efforts to advance the energy transition. We look forward to a successful and rewarding partnership with Silk Road Fund.'

Silk Road Fund's Chairwoman, Zhu Jun said: 'The UAE is a key Belt and Road Initiative participant and one of the most important investment and trading partners for China. The partnership between Silk Road Fund and Masdar is a strong testament to both parties' commitment to the development of sustainable energy on a global scale, and will act as an enabler to help further strengthen investment collaboration between the two countries. We look forward to working with Masdar as well as other partners to jointly build 'the Green Silk Road' in the decades to come. '

The BRI connects Asia, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world through a network of infrastructure and trade projects. It serves as a vital link to bolster economic, trade, and investment interactions among the participating countries and regions.

The UAE has been an active partner in the BRI since the initiative was launched and has already invested $10 billion in a joint China-UAE investment fund to support BRI projects in East Africa.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has been a key enabler of the UAE's vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. It has set a target of 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives in the UAE and globally within a decade.