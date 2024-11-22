Delta Attended COP29 For The 17Th Consecutive Time, Focusing On AI Datacenter Energy Efficiency And Net-Zero Buildings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Delta marked its 17th consecutive participation in the 29th United Nations Climate Change (UNFCCC COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan. This year, Delta co-hosted a side event on 21st with the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), and the International Code Council (ICC), discussing how to leverage core technologies in developing energy-efficient building solutions. Delta introduced its broad spectrum of power, thermal management, and infrastructure solutions for AI data centers, showcasing how its advanced liquid cooling technology helps clients achieve greener data centers with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) 1.1. Additionally, Delta also shared its LEED Zero Energy-certified Americas headquarters and its efforts and achievements in enhancing building resilience following climate disasters.

Shan-Shan Guo,

Chief Brand Officer of Delta and Vice Chairperson of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "For the 17th time, Delta continues its presence at the UNFCCC, and for the 13th time, it hosts or participates in side events at the official negotiation zone (Blue Zone) to share its climate action experiences and technological solutions. This year, Delta's side event features Delta's ESG representatives from our Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia regions, offering a more global perspective. Not only sharing energy-saving technologies in AI fields, Delta also revealed it now has 35 green buildings worldwide. Leveraging Delta's smart energy-saving building technologies, we have undertaken resilient building reconstruction projects after natural disasters. Delta aims to inspire more partners to work together toward a net-zero future."

With the high energy demand of the AI era, global attention is on decarbonizing data centers. According to the latest World Energy Outlook 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global energy consumption of data centers has reached 340TWh. The IEA predicts that by 2030, the global installed capacity for data centers will double, further increasing their electricity consumption. At the side event, Alex Liu, ESG Manager of Delta Americas, shared Delta's comprehensive power and thermal management solutions for AI data centers, emphasizing their potential in improving overall energy performance. Delta also presented its achievements in promoting green buildings, its LEED Zero Energy-certified building of the Americas headquarters, and the post-disaster reconstruction of Namasia Mincyuan Elementary School in Kaohsiung, which became Asia's first LEED Zero Energy-certified campus. These efforts highlight Delta's commitment to net-zero and resilient buildings, addressing the advancements and challenges in this field with climate-conscious stakeholders.

Delta's side event involved the collaboration of two major architectural institutes-the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)-along with the International Code Council (ICC), which promotes the "Building Breakthrough" initiative. The discussions focused on achieving net-zero and resilient buildings through technology, policy, standards, and innovative cooperation. Illya Azaroff, a director of the AIA, mentioned that resilient building designs not only safeguard human safety but also bring long-term value. For example, investing US$1 in resilient design can reduce US$6 in post-disaster costs.

Mina Hasman, co-chair of the RIBA's Climate Action Expert Advisory Group, emphasized that the government plays a key role in driving the market by setting ambitious targets, which helps implement policies. However, by sharing knowledge and expertise with the private sector, it is more likely to transcend borders and move toward net-zero future.

As an official observer of the UNFCCC, Delta Electronics Foundation has been actively participating in UN climate conferences since 2007, consistently bringing the latest international negotiation progress and carbon reduction trends back to Taiwan. Earlier this year, Delta also became an official observer of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as enhancing biodiversity, continuing collaboration with international organizations on these critical issues.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of

IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

