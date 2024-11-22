Minsuzenraku Opens First Hong Kong Location, Bringing Taiwan's Popular No-Menu Teppanyaki Experience Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Minsuzenraku, Taiwan's highly Omakase sought-after no-menu teppanyaki restaurant, announces its expansion to Hong Kong with a new location opening this December. This marks the LEDODO Group's second direct-operated venture in Hong Kong, following the successful launch of "Rododo Hot Pot" in Causeway Bay last July.



Located on the 23rd floor of Heng Huan · Tin Hau building, the "Minsuzenraku - Hong Kong Tin Hau Sea View Store" offers panoramic harbor views and convenient access, just one minute from Tin Hau MTR Station near Causeway Bay's shopping district and Victoria Park.



The restaurant's HK$700 signature set menu features:







Premium Wagyu beef

Fresh lobster

South African abalone

Hokkaido scallops Seasonal fresh fish selections



Soft opening date: December 16, 2024 Special offer: Guests who make reservations by November 30 will receive a complimentary upgrade from American Wagyu to Japanese A5 Wagyu (valued at HK$200)

The 14 - course Omakase-style experience showcases expert teppanyaki craftsmanship with minimal seasoning to highlight the natural flavors of premium ingredients. Each dish is presented on carefully selected Japanese tableware, creating an authentic Japanese dining atmosphere.Opening Promotion:Having earned recognition as one of Taiwan's top ten high-value no-menu teppanyaki restaurants for two consecutive years, Minsuzenraku continues its expansion with planned openings in Singapore by year-end, maintaining its commitment to incorporating local ingredients while preserving its successful Taiwan-based concept.Location Details:Minsuzenraku Omakase No-Menu Teppanyaki - Hong Kong Tin Hau Sea View Store23/F, Park Aura, 54 Electric Road, Tin HauReservations: +852 2115 1800/