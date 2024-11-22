Elm and cBrain partner to Accelerate government Digital Transformation in the region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release no. 12/2024

Elm and cBrain partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the region





Copenhagen, November 22, 2024





Elm, a pioneer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's IT services market, and cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN), a leading provider of IT solutions for the government sector, have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly advance digital transformation.

Over the past 20 years, Elm has established itself as a key player in Saudi Arabia's technology landscape, delivering secure e-services, digital solutions, and products to both the public and private sectors within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

cBrain is the developer of F2, a leading commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software platform designed specifically for government use.

For the past eight consecutive years, Denmark has ranked first in the United Nations global e-government index. More than 75 Danish government authorities, including most federal ministries, use F2 as their digital platform.

Internationally, F2 is used by government organizations across five continents, with clients in Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Kenya, Romania, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

By combining the expertise of Elm and cBrain, this agreement seeks to create and deliver innovative digital solutions and provide professional consultancy services, with the aim of accelerating government digital transformation throughout the region.

