Drawing Rates For Bonds Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S
Date
11/22/2024 4:31:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Managemet
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
22 November 2024
Company announcement No. 86/20 24
Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as of 22 November 2024 for the following payment dates.
01 January 2025 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and
01 April 2025 (bonds with two annual settling periods).
Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 23 December 2024 due to a negative coupon. It means, that
The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date
Yours faithfully,
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
Nr. 86_Obligationsudtraekning_uk
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 86-2024
MENAFN22112024004107003653ID1108914054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.