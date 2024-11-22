Alrowwad Launches Alrowwad Podcast And A Series Of Visual Productions
The Alrowwad for Culture and Arts Society
has begun producing a new podcast program named "Alrowwad Podcast," which includes a series of visual productions aimed at highlighting various social and cultural issues.
The program seeks to provide distinctive and purposeful content for the audience, discuss topics important to the Palestinian community, and contribute to raising awareness and promoting constructive dialogue.
This program is part of the Alrowwad efforts within the Human Rights investment Program to support rights, culture, and creativity in the community.
Additionally, Alrowwad Society is working on producing a short spots that highlight issues and topics of interest to the Palestinian community.
