RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


11/22/2024 4:16:22 AM

Auction date 2024-11-22
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 860
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 30
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.490 %
Lowest yield 0.490 %
Highest accepted yield 0.490 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2024-11-22
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 710
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 21
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.355 %
Lowest yield 0.355 %
Highest accepted yield 0.355 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



