RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
Date
11/22/2024 4:16:22 AM
| Auction date
| 2024-11-22
| Loan
| 3113
| Coupon
| 0.125 %
| ISIN-code
| SE0009548704
| Maturity
| 2027-12-01
| Tendered volume, SEK mln
| 200 +/- 200
| Total bid volume, SEK mln
| 860
| Volume sold, SEK mln
| 200
| Number of bids
| 30
| Number of accepted bids
| 1
| Average yield
| 0.490 %
| Lowest yield
| 0.490 %
| Highest accepted yield
| 0.490 %
| % accepted at highest yield
| 100.00
| Auction date
| 2024-11-22
| Loan
| 3104
| Coupon
| 3.50 %
| ISIN-code
| SE0000556599
| Maturity
| 2028-12-01
| Tendered volume, SEK mln
| 200 +/- 200
| Total bid volume, SEK mln
| 710
| Volume sold, SEK mln
| 200
| Number of bids
| 21
| Number of accepted bids
| 1
| Average yield
| 0.355 %
| Lowest yield
| 0.355 %
| Highest accepted yield
| 0.355 %
| % accepted at highest yield
| 100.00
