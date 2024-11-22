Crypto Market Buzzing In Anticipation Of Regulatory Change
Date
11/22/2024
Market Picture
Crypto market capitalisation surpassed $3.3 trillion, up 3.8% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (+7.4%), Solana (+7.5%), XRP (+24%), and Cardano (+9.6%) provided traction.
