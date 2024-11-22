EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG: First Berlin increases price target to EUR 18.50 and continues to rate share as“Buy”

22.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland – 22 November 2024 – Research house First Berlin has updated its rating of beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of SaaS and IT infrastructure systems focusing on digital transformation, location-based marketing, and WLAN solutions, reflecting the recently announced transformational acquisitions of ICT service provider Swissnet AG and Lokalee, a SaaS platform for AI-driven concierge services. The rating of the beaconsmind share remains "Buy" with a price target of EUR 18.50 (increased from EUR 14.50). The closing price of the beaconsmind share (Xetra) was EUR 7.15 on November 21 2024. With the current price target, First Berlin sees considerable upside potential of around 159 percent. In its new research report, First Berlin emphasizes the strategic importance of the new acquisitions for the further development of the beaconsmind Group. The use of synergies in the areas of customer bases, technologies and markets strengthens the position as a leading global provider of digital infrastructure and SaaS solutions. First Berlin also emphasizes that the beaconsmind Group has already successfully integrated five previously acquired companies. The full consolidation in 2024 strengthens the company's operational and financial foundation and paves the way for the next phase of growth. The current report by First Berlin on beaconsmind Group is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section. About beaconsmind Group / New Swissnet Group The beaconsmind Group/ new Swissnet Group was founded in 2015 in Switzerland and is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves clients in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector, among others. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are renowned for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind Group offers its clients tangible added value and success by enhancing their omnichannel strategies. Through the acquisition of Swissnet and Lokalee beaconsmind Group will transform and rename into Swissnet Group early 2025.

