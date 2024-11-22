SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne completes its CHF 70 million share buyback programme

22.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release SoftwareOne completes its CHF 70 million share buyback programme Stans, Switzerland I 22 November 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has completed its up to CHF 70 million share buyback programme initiated on 22 May 2023. Through this programme, SoftwareOne repurchased a total of 4,398,263 registered shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange – equivalent to 2.77% of its share capital – for a total amount of CHF 69.1 million at an average purchase price per share of CHF 15.72. SoftwareOne intends to request shareholder approval to cancel the shares purchased through this programme and to reduce the share capital at the next shareholders' meeting. CONTACT Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, ... FGS Global, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, ...

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organisations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernise their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,300 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2036065



End of News EQS News Service