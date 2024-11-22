EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Contract/Market Launch

Market entry in Belgium: cyan AG is launching a cooperation with Orange Belgium and realizing new growth opportunities

22.11.2024

Munich, November 22, 2024 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and Orange Belgium, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Belgium, are launching a joint range of cybersecurity solutions. Orange Belgium relies on cyan's high-performance products to be one of the first providers in the Belgian market to offer its customers effective protection against the many dangers of the internet. cyan's products will be offered as a tariff-integrated and value-added service. This will enable cyan to further increase its customer base and successfully continue its international expansion.



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: “With Orange Belgium, another market leader is relying on our cybersecurity solutions – a significant milestone in our international expansion. The cooperation with Orange Belgium is based on the extremely successful implementation of our solutions in France, Slovakia and Spain. Together with Orange Belgium, we can now offer even more customers comprehensive protection for their mobile devices and help make digital life more secure. We are proud to be taking this path together with Orange Belgium!“



The new offering is aimed at Orange Belgium customers, who will benefit from the high security standards of network and device based solutions as well as Child Protection applications for Android and iOS. As part of the cooperation, cyan's cybersecurity solutions will be integrated into existing and new Orange Belgium tariffs, and the solution will also be made available to Orange Belgium's broad end-user base as a value-added service.



Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer of Orange Belgium: “The launch of our Mobile Serenity offers is integral to Orange Belgium's 'Lead the Future' strategy, aligning with the company's commitment to providing a trusted, high-performing network, enhancing customer experience excellence, and supporting social responsibility. These security solutions offer our customers robust protection, convenience, and control for safer online connectivity in today's digital landscape.”



The fourth partnership with the leading telecommunications provider Orange confirms cyan's strong market position as a provider of high-quality cybersecurity solutions and underlines the company's dynamic growth. With its market entry in Belgium, cyan is further expanding its presence in Europe and is increasingly establishing itself internationally as a preferred partner for holistic security solutions in the telecommunications industry.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 977.6 million euros, 3.4 million mobile customers and more than 1 million fixed broadband customers on 30 June 2024, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. Thanks to its own fixed and mobile networks, Orange Belgium offers both residential and business customers fixed and mobile connectivity services and convergent offerings (internet, telephony, television, including original TV content: Be tv, VOOsport, etc.). As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium invests to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is also a wholesale operator, offering its partners access to its infrastructure as well as a broad portfolio of connectivity and mobility services, including offerings based on Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT).



Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide on 30 June 2024. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.



Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).



For more information, on the internet and on your mobile: orange, or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

