German Government's $2B In BTC Holdings Making Investors Jittery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) For the past few weeks, the of Germany has been

offloading a significant amount of , contributing to the crypto's recent downturn. In June, the Criminal Office (BKA) started selling Bitcoin, originally seized from a defunct movie piracy website, from a wallet they control. The BKA

sold 900 Bitcoins

last month, valued at around $52 million. Additionally, last week, the government

sold 3,000 Bitcoins

worth approximately $172 million, and just this Monday, another

2,739 Bitcoins

were sold for about $155 million.

The German government has been transferring its Bitcoin holdings to various exchanges such as...

