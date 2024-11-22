German Government's $2B In BTC Holdings Making Investors Jittery
11/22/2024 4:07:48 AM
For the past few weeks, the government of Germany has been
offloading a significant amount of bitcoin , contributing to the crypto's recent downturn. In June, the federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) started selling Bitcoin, originally seized from a defunct movie piracy website, from a wallet they control. The BKA
sold 900 Bitcoins
last month, valued at around $52 million. Additionally, last week, the government
sold 3,000 Bitcoins
worth approximately $172 million, and just this Monday, another
2,739 Bitcoins
were sold for about $155 million.
The German government has been transferring its Bitcoin holdings to various exchanges such as...
