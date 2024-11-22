New Law In Minnesota Permits Breweries To Sell Drinks Infused With THC From Hemp
11/22/2024 4:07:38 AM
As of July 1, 2024, taprooms in the northeast region of Minneapolis had began
serving hemp-derived, THC-infused beverages.
Before the new regulation came into effect, customers were only allowed to buy cans of such types of beverages. Now, breweries can sell the beverages without a bottle if the necessary information that is typically on a label has been displayed.
Dan Schnabel , Headflyer Brewing taproom manager, revealed that offering THC beverages on tap afforded the company different options for...
