National Taiwan University Experimental Forest And Bioplus Co. Unveil Groundbreaking Biodiversity Initiative At COP29

NTUEF, WCF, and BioPlus Co. signed an agreement on November 16, 2024 in the COP29 Blue Zone. This partnership aims to develop commercially viable ecosystem solutions for the global climate financing market.

National Taiwan University professor Ming-Jer Tsai delivered a keynote address at the World Climate Summit (WCS) titled "Asian Biodiversity Credit Scheme – BioPlus."

National Taiwan University professor Chun-Han Ko joined a WCS session titled“Harnessing COP16 Momentum - Advancing Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Biodiversity”

- NTU Experiment Forest Director Ming-Jer TsaiBAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 29th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) opened in Baku, Azerbaijan, focusing on climate financing to support developing nations in their transition to net-zero emissions. Representing Taiwan, the National Taiwan University Experimental Forest (NTUEF), led by Director Professor Ming-Jer Tsai and Professor Chun-Han Ko, was once again invited by the World Climate Foundation (WCF) to host a landmark announcement on the "Coalition for Rainforest Nations" stage in the COP29 Blue Zone. This event marked a pivotal moment for the Asian Biodiversity Credit Scheme – BioPlus, reaffirming its leadership in biodiversity conservation and innovative financing solutions.The Call to Action: Addressing Biodiversity Loss:Biodiversity loss is accelerating at an alarming rate. According to the WWF's 2024 Living Planet Report, global wildlife populations have declined by 73% since 1970. These staggering figures underscore the urgency of addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity degradation.To tackle these challenges, NTUEF, WCF, and BioPlus Co. signed an International Strategic Cooperation Agreement on November 16, 2024. This partnership aims to develop commercially viable ecosystem solutions for the global climate financing market. During the signing ceremony, Jens Nielsen, Chairman of the WCF, praised the BioPlus initiative: "The Asian Biodiversity Credit Scheme – BioPlus sets a new global benchmark with its scientific rigor, transparency, and international certification. It represents the future of biodiversity action and financing."The announcement was met with resounding applause, highlighting the collaboration's potential to deliver impactful biodiversity conservation outcomes.Leveraging 120 Years of Scientific Data:Nielsen emphasized that NTUEF's extensive database, spanning over a century, provides a solid foundation for business engagement in biodiversity preservation. This collaboration focuses on meeting international MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) standards, ensuring businesses have access to reliable data for informed decision-making. The partnership demonstrates the essential role of science in addressing global environmental challenges.Inspirational Keynote at the World Climate Summit (WCS):On November 17, Professor Tsai delivered a keynote address at the World Climate Summit (WCS) titled "Asian Biodiversity Credit Scheme – BioPlus." His presentation emphasized the urgent need for scientifically validated methods to monitor, report, and verify biodiversity conservation efforts. Tsai also highlighted the importance of engaging Indigenous Peoples, Local Communities (IPLCs), and academic institutions in advancing biodiversity research and fostering business applications.The keynote was widely acclaimed as one of COP29's most impactful contributions, resonating deeply with leaders from industry, government, academia, and civil society.A Collaborative Vision for the Future:Professor Tsai expressed gratitude to the stakeholders who supported the initiative after COP28 in Dubai, including early adopters such as E.Sun Financial Institution, Cathay Financial Institution, and conservation organizations like the Hima Foundation and Pure Green Foundation. He announced plans to collaborate with six experimental forests across Asia to develop innovative solutions to the interconnected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.Concluding his speech with the rallying cry, "Asian Biodiversity Credit Scheme – BioPlus, Go, Go, Go!" Professor Tsai called on the global community to unite in building a sustainable future.

