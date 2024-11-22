Oraimo Powershield By Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited Wins Bronze In A' Energy Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oraimo Powershield

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited's Oraimo Powershield recognized for exceptional design in Products, Projects and Devices Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of energy design, has announced Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited 's "Oraimo Powershield" as the Bronze winner in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Oraimo Powershield's innovative design within the energy industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Oraimo Powershield's Bronze A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award is particularly relevant to the energy industry and its customers, as it showcases a design that prioritizes safety, efficiency, and user-friendliness in charging devices. By aligning with current trends and needs in the energy sector, the Oraimo Powershield demonstrates its potential to positively impact users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative features and adherence to energy design standards and practices.What sets the Oraimo Powershield apart is its incorporation of the AniShield chip, which intelligently detects current fluctuations and power outages, automatically triggering power-off protection to ensure device safety. Once power stabilizes, the charging process seamlessly resumes. The use of highly heat-resistant materials and a thoughtful design that combines clean lines, rounded corners, and runway-inspired elements further enhances the Oraimo Powershield's aesthetic appeal and functionality.The Bronze A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award for the Oraimo Powershield serves as an inspiration for Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited to continue pushing the boundaries of energy design. This recognition may foster further innovation and exploration in developing charging devices that prioritize safety, efficiency, and user experience, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the energy industry as a whole.Team MembersThe Oraimo Powershield was designed by a talented team consisting of Weihua Su, Yenchiu Hsu, Wenhsien Chiang, and Chunhua Tong from Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited. Each member contributed their expertise to create a product that excels in both form and function.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., LimitedFounded in May 2013 by a group of individuals driven by the spirit of exploration, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited created oraimo with the goal of making a positive impact on people's lives. The company, based in China, focuses on developing smart accessories that enable users to explore the world in new and exciting ways.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. Winners are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance lives and align with industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement driven by the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.