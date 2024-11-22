عربي


Tryg Forsikring A/S Hereby Chooses Home Member State Pursuant To Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)


11/22/2024 3:31:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Tryg Forsikring A/S hereby chooses home Member State pursuant to Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)

Attachment

  • Disclosure_of_home_member_state Tryg Forsikring AS

MENAFN22112024004107003653ID1108913859


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

