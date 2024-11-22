Tryg Forsikring A/S Hereby Chooses Home Member State Pursuant To Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)
11/22/2024 3:31:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Tryg Forsikring A/S hereby chooses home Member State pursuant to Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)
