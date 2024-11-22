Sanepar Commits $2 Billion Investment Plan to Modernize Water Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Paraná State Water Company (Sanepar) board approved an ambitious five-year program worth R$ 11.82 billion ($2 billion). This strategic move aims to transform water and sewage services across hundreds of municipalities between 2025 and 2029.



Sanepar will allocate R$ 6.63 billion ($1.16 billion) to sewage infrastructure and R$ 4.53 billion ($794 million) to water systems . The remaining R$ 658 million ($115 million) targets administrative improvements and operational efficiency.



The company serves over 11 million customers through its extensive network. Their coverage already exceeds national averages, reaching 80% of households with sewage services. The new funding prioritizes water quality assurance and universal access to basic sanitation.







Earlier developments show Sanepar's commitment to efficient resource allocation. The company launched three public-private partnerships in September 2024, accelerating development across 112 municipalities. This approach combines public oversight with private sector efficiency.



The investment plan includes R$ 9.31 billion ($1.63 billion) in regulatory capital expenditure. Sanepar structured the spending across several categories:



- Network donations: R$ 144.1 million ($25.3 million)

- Partnerships: R$ 1.45 billion ($254 million)

- Capitalization: R$ 890.4 million ($156 million)

This substantial investment demonstrates Sanepar's market leadership in Brazil's water sector. The company maintains operations in 345 municipalities throughout Paraná and select areas of Santa Catarina. Their expansion strategy focuses on sustainable growth and operational excellence.



The program spreads investments strategically across five years. Annual allocations range from R$ 2.25 billion to R$ 2.51 billion. This measured approach ensures steady progress while maintaining financial stability.



The investment strategy reflects a balanced approach to infrastructure development. Sanepar's plan addresses immediate needs while building long-term capacity. Their focus on essential services supports economic growth without relying on government intervention.

