Learnlight Receives Altair Global Super Star Award For Environmental Consciousness

Chelsea Beechel collecting the award

Learnlight receives the Super Star Award for Environmental Consciousness from global mobility leader Altair Global.

- Kathryn Cassidy, President and COO of Altair GlobalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learnlight is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Super Star Award for Environmental Consciousness at the eighth annual Supplier Partner Awards Ceremony hosted by Altair Global during the WERC's Global Workforce Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland, this October.Altair Global specializes in global mobility solutions, helping organizations manage employee moves across countries by providing seamless relocation experiences. Their Super Star Award honors partners who prioritize environmentally conscious practices.This award builds on two other Learnlight accolades: the Altair Global 'A Star is Born' award, recognizing Learnlight's exceptional service and customer experience in 2022, and the Altair Global 'Mobility Support Services' award, celebrating excellence in delivering partner services in 2023.As a leader in employee relocation training, Learnlight offers environmentally friendly, digital solutions that support employees and families preparing for relocation. It also helps organizations foster global collaboration through language, intercultural, and interpersonal skills training. Its virtual training formats ensure the highest quality learning experiences, delivering results up to 40% faster than other suppliers, and achieving up to 80% professional proficiency, according to IDC 's latest research.Chelsea Beechel, Head of Global Mobility at Learnlight, commented on the award:“We are proud to partner with Altair Global and look forward to further developing innovative solutions that enhance global mobility while prioritizing environmental responsibility. This award reinforces our commitment to creating a positive impact within the industry and beyond.”Learnlight launched its Environmental Policy and Practices in 2017. Its initiatives span awareness campaigns, supply chain engagement, B2B collaboration, and employee education. These have been recognized in various ways, including an ISO 14001 certification and a Gold EcoVadis Medal.In addition to Learnlight's environmental efforts, the company offsets unavoidable carbon emissions through partnerships such as the Gyapa Efficient Cookstove Project and Just One Tree. It reduced its carbon output by 82% in 2023, earning its second consecutive CarbonNeutral® Company Certification. Furthermore, Learnlight donates to a charity of choice every year, with past sponsorships including the Malala Fund and the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO). Most recently, its donations to the ICDO have helped empower 500 Maya women as future leaders in Yucatan through education and community support.For more information on Learnlight's environmentally friendly communication skills training programs tailored to global mobility partners and organizations, request a demo today.

