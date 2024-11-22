(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) توقيع اتفاقية إطارية بين "هوادي" و"فاز للرعايات" 11

Framework Agreement Signed Between "Hwadi" and "Faz Sponsorships"

- Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, Hwadi CEO

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CEO of Hwadi Company Limited, Mr. Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, and the General Manager and Co-Founder of Faz Sponsorships, Mr. Ryan Arab, signed a framework agreement under which Faz will manage sponsorships for all upcoming projects by Hwadi. This agreement is part of the mutual efforts to develop business and enhance cooperation with the top brands in the region.

Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani stated during the signing ceremony that "the agreement paves the way for a significant leap in the level, quality, and effectiveness of Hwadi's upcoming projects. We look forward to the great impact which sponsorships will have on our projects. Through which we shall enable local and global brands to contribute to the national cultural and economic prosperity."

Mr. Ryan Arab also commented, saying, "Hwadi is a pioneer of culture, entertainment and sports, and we are confident that managing sponsorships for its projects will bring significant benefits to all parties involved and contribute to deepening the involvement of major companies in the top national projects."

Hwadi is known to be one of the most prominent national companies investing in the fields of quality of life. It has executed some of the largest projects in culture, entertainment, sports, hospitality, and construction. This is in line with its vision to progress in parallel with Saudi Vision 2030 in executing various major projects. Over the past year, Hwadi presented several key national cultural projects, including the Gulf Theater Festival, the Classical Arabic Singing Festival, Zarqa Al Yamama Opera, the Riyadh International Jazz Festival, and the ICESCO conference, among many others.

It is also worth mentioning that Faz is a leading company in the sponsorship sector in the country. Its aim is to organize and build bridges between prominent entities, brands, and leading national projects, enabling major companies and prominent brands to leave their mark on major national achievements through sponsorship and contributing to realizing their objectives. This will achieve mutual benefits and amplify the impact of initiatives and projects for all parties involved.

