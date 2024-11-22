14Th China-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting Held In Laos

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Nov 22 (NNN-KPL) – The 14th China-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting was held in Vientiane, capital of Laos, yesterday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Defence Minister, Dong Jun and Lao Deputy Prime and Minister of National Defence, Chansamone Chanyalath. Laos is the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for this year.

Dong stated that, in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both sides, China-ASEAN security cooperation has not only benefited each other, but also contributed to the region and the world at large.

Regardless of the changing international landscape, China will steadfastly work with ASEAN to enhance unity and mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, carry forward the Oriental wisdom, properly manage differences, and always be good partners, who share weal and woe and support each other, the Chinese defence minister said.

Noting that maritime issues concern the common interests of all parties, Dong said, a long-term strategic vision should be established, to steadily advance maritime security cooperation and strive to transform contradictions and difficulties into opportunities for cooperation.

Leaders of defence departments from ASEAN countries spoke highly of the development of China-ASEAN relations, praised China's respect for ASEAN's centrality in regional cooperation, and expressed their willingness to further engage in more practical security cooperation with China, to jointly maintain regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.– NNN-KPL