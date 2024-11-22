Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Leaves One Killed, Seven Injured In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21, Russian invaders killed one resident and seven more in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On November 21, Russians killed one resident of Siversk. Another seven people were injured,” Filashkin wrote.

He emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region (2,880 killed and 6,445 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, injuring at least sex people.