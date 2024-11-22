عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


11/22/2024 2:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 533 shares during the period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 November 2024 to 20 November 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
14 November 2024 600 32.31 32.32 32.30 19 386
15 November 2024 2 000 32.65 32.74 32.50 65 300
18 November 2024 2 700 32.22 32.50 32.00 86 994
19 November 2024 1 902 31.86 32.20 31.40 60 598
20 November 2024 331 31.89 31.90 31.80 10 556
Total 7 533 242 833


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
14 November 2024 2 800 32.68 32.90 32.50 91 504
15 November 2024 1 600 32.88 33.00 32.84 52 608
18 November 2024 900 32.40 32.70 32.20 29 160
19 November 2024 600 32.45 32.50 32.40 19 470
20 November 2024 2 200 32.05 32.12 31.90 70 510
Total 8 100 263 252

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 53 371 shares.

On 20 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 865 500 own shares, or 3.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

