CGB Launches Updated Version, New Logo Of 'Mawared' System

Doha: As part of efforts to improve performance in the sector, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) yesterday launched the updated version and new logo of the 'Mawared' system, which aims to simplify human resources operations and increase efficiency.

The bureau explained that the updated version of the Mawared system offers many improvements and new features, including improving the user interface to provide a more convenient and comfortable experience, and launching advanced analysis tools that support making strategic decisions in a timely manner. The system has also been integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart recommendations, which enhances work efficiency and increases the flexibility of government sector.

Director of Civil Service Affairs at the CGB, Yaqoub Saleh Al Ishaq said Mawared is more than just an administrative tool, it is a strategic pillar that aims to build an integrated environment that supports the development of human capital and opens new horizons for creativity and excellence in the government sector.“We believe that such advanced tools enhance our ability to make accurate and timely decisions based on comprehensive data and analysis, and also contribute to increasing the flexibility of government agencies and their ability to respond to different challenges,” he added.

Launching the updated version of Mawared, CGB affirms its commitment to adopting the latest tech solutions to improve the performance of government agencies.