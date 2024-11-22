Cena Pranzo Has Been Named One Of Delhi NCR's Top 5 Restaurants By Hospitality Horizon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is proud to announce that Cena Pranzo, our Italian eatery, has been honored as one of Delhi NCR's Top 5 Restaurants by Hospitality Horizon. This esteemed recognition celebrates the restaurant's dedication to authentic Italian traditions, where guests are welcomed by the inviting aroma of freshly baked focaccia and ciabatta, and the warmth of a copper pan of 'Pomodoro' sauce simmering in the open kitchen. Each dish crafted here reflects the skill and passion of our artisans.



To enhance the dining experience, Cena Pranzo embraces rare seasonal ingredients like the diamonds of culinary- white truffle, pairing them with some of the finest Proseccos. These careful selections create truly unforgettable moments, with handcrafted pastas and signature creations embodying the spirit of Italian hospitality. Every meal at Cena Pranzo is a celebration of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's commitment to exceptional dining.



Adding further distinction to Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's culinary reputation, Executive Chef Mario Caramella has been named one of India's Top 10 Chefs for 2024 by Hospitality Horizon. With a career shaped by years in Italy's beloved trattorias and polished by global expertise, Chef Caramella now leads the dining experience at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon with a blend of warmth and sophistication, reflecting over 44 years of dedication to culinary excellence.



Chef Caramella's journey, spanning 12 countries, reveals a profound respect for ingredients and the elegance of simplicity. Each dish crafted under his guidance brings forth authentic flavors that bridge cultures and elevate expectations, transforming each meal into a cherished memory that guests take home, eager for another taste of excellence. His Top 10 Chefs accolade is a testament to his lifelong commitment to the art of fine dining, where true mastery lies in letting ingredients speak for themselves.



These prestigious honors-Cena Pranzo's place among the Top 5 Restaurants and Chef Caramella's recognition among India's Top 10 Chefs-mark proud milestones for Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. However, they are just the beginning of an inspiring journey. With every plate served and every guest interaction, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon reaffirms its passion for reaching new heights, dreaming bigger, and delivering extraordinary experiences. As we celebrate these achievements, we remain steadfast in our mission to push the boundaries of culinary excellence, making every visit a story worth sharing.



About Grand Hyatt Gurgaon



Located in the heart of Gurgaon, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is an upscale luxury destination and a gateway to the city's vibrant attractions, including the DLF Golf and Country Club, Qutub Minar, and Aravalli Biodiversity Park. Spanning 29 acres on Golf Course Road, the property is just 20 minutes from One Horizon Center and is conveniently close to popular spots like Galleria Market, Kingdom of Dreams, Sky Jumper, and various shopping malls. Seamlessly blending sophistication and modernity, the development integrates a high-street shopping center with an impressive office tower. Since its inception, the hotel has been dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for both business and leisure travelers, offering 442 elegantly designed rooms, a diverse array of dining options, and a wealth of amenities that ensure a retreat of remarkable luxury and comfort.



