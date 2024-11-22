عربي


Chhattisgarh Encounter Update: 10 Naxals Dead AK-47 And Other Weapons Recovered

11/22/2024 2:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Friday, 10 naxals were killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR & several other weapons have been recovered.

(more to come...)

Live Mint

