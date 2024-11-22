GSIQ Expands Into U.S. Market With Nicole Hollomon As Managing Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nicole Hollomon, GSIQ Managing Partner, United States

GSIQ continues its global expansion with launch of U.S. division, further strengthening leadership team with Nicole Hollomon, Managing Partner, United States.

- Charlie Dundas, GSIQ Co-founderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GSIQ, a global research and insights agency specializing in intelligence analysis for the sports , sponsorship , and tourism industries, has announced the launch of its U.S. division, appointing Nicole Hollomon as Managing Partner, United States, to lead operations in this vital market.This expansion reinforces GSIQ's mission to empower agencies, brands and rights-holders with actionable insights that enhance decision-making and drive sustainable growth.GSIQ's U.S. division will deliver a comprehensive suite of strategic services designed to leverage data and insights across the sports, entertainment, and tourism ecosystems. Their approach integrates sophisticated research methodologies, advanced data visualization, performance analytics, and specialized industry expertise to provide actionable insight for their clients, helping them navigate complex market landscapes and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.In a dynamic environment marked by rapid change and growing competition, GSIQ's expertise in uniting data with strategic vision positions it to help entities across sports, entertainment, and tourism adapt and succeed. Nicole will oversee GSIQ's efforts to provide comprehensive, data-driven solutions that address the unique demands of clients in the U.S. market.Nicole Hollomon brings more than 17 years of experience in sports business strategy, having held senior roles at YouGov Sport, USA Football, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Throughout her career, she has led high-impact strategic initiatives, developed advanced data visualization methodologies, and driven the adoption of business intelligence frameworks across diverse stakeholders.“The U.S. landscape across sports, sponsorship, and tourism is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation, creating both opportunities and challenges for organizations seeking to optimize their market position and enhance stakeholder engagement." Nicole Hollomon, Managing Partner, United States said.“I'm excited to lead GSIQ's expansion in this dynamic market and work with our clients to turn complex data into impactful strategies that drive measurable success.”Nicole's track record of leveraging data to optimize stakeholder engagement, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities underscores GSIQ's commitment to empowering its clients with the insights they need to thrive in today's competitive environment.About GSIQGSIQ is a global research and insights agency specializing in intelligence analysis for the sports, sponsorship, and tourism industries. With an unwavering focus on client needs, GSIQ delivers tailored insights that empower informed decision-making and drive sustainable growth. GSIQ operates as a united business through two complementary divisions:GSIQ Sports & SponsorshipThis division delivers bespoke research and consultancy services to help sports organizations, brands, and rights-holders achieve strategic growth, maximize sponsorship value, and enhance fan engagement.GSIQ Tourism InsightsDedicated to the tourism, travel, and leisure sectors, this division provides specialized intelligence to support sustainable growth, improve visitor experiences, and guide impactful communication strategies.Notes for EditorsWhy Now? Industries such as sports, sponsorship, and tourism are experiencing rapid growth globally, with the U.S. market playing a significant role in shaping their trajectories. Organizations are increasingly relying on tailored insights to maximize ROI, engage audiences, and navigate new challenges.About Nicole Hollomon: Nicole has over 17 years of experience in strategic planning, research methodology, and business intelligence. Her leadership roles at YouGov Sport, USA Football, and the NCAA highlight her expertise in driving data-informed decision-making and organizational growth.GSIQ's Global Reach: GSIQ operates globally, with teams in the UK & Europe, MENA, India & Pakistan, Australia & New Zealand, and now the United States.

